A 13-YEAR-OLD boy who was reported missing has been found.
Rory, from Cardiff, was reported missing yesterday afternoon, but has now been found, according to South Wales Police.
He had last been seen in Morganstown, north of Cardiff, at around 7pm, on Wednesday, October 4.
Rory also has links to Llanishen, Cardiff city centre and Newport.
South Wales Police announced he had been found on their X - formerly Twitter - account, and thanked the public for sharing the appeal and their support.
