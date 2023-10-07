Dr Rajesh Ratnakar Gamare, 47, of Chichester Close, Newport drove at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 in Chepstow.

The offence took place on April 5.

Gamare was ordered to pay a total of £972 at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

This included a £252 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.