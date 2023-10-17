Roles are available for both existing PCV license holders and those looking to train to be a bus driver. The starter rate is £12.50* an hour, with 33 days holiday.

Those looking to gain their licence will have all their training paid for and will earn from day one. The company benefits include, free travel, retail and leisure discounts, a pension, job security and flexible shifts patterns.

Mark Tunstall, Operations Director at Stagecoach South Wales, said “We understand what a difficult time this must be for those facing redundancy and want to welcome all UK Windows and Doors Group employees to apply for vacancies at Stagecoach.”

“As a bus operator transporting millions of customers everyday, we are able to offer applicants a secure job with a great team, excellent rates of pay and plenty of holiday days.

“Applications will be processed quickly by our operating teams with the aim of helping people get back into work as soon as possible.”

Those who are interested can view vacancies and submit an application by visiting stagecoachbus.com/careers

*£12 whilst training