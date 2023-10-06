Over the summer, it's much easier to get our washing to dry naturally whether we're hanging them up in the house or garden.

But getting our clothes dry (before they start leaving a damp, musty smell) can become a real challenge as the weather turns.

How you can reduce your energy bills

As we battle rain, wind and plunging temperatures, Brits have often got to get a little creative to get their clothes dry.

If you're scratching your head about how you're going to get the laundry done in the colder months fans of the cleaning phenomenon Mrs Hinch have been sharing their top tips.

Mrs Hinch - otherwise known as Sophie Hinchcliffe - is well-known and beloved for sharing cleaning tips and tricks.

So much so, she's inspired a whole community including a Facebook group called Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips where like-minded users ask and answer questions on everything from stubborn stains to useful products.

We have recently been sharing these tips including how to get rid of nasty smells in your fridge, how you can properly clean your washing machine and how to get a streak-free shower.

How to dry clothes indoors without a tumble dryer

One of the most recent of these dilemmas involves how to dry your clothes indoors without the use of a tumble dryer.

An anonymous member of the cleaning group made a plea: "What is the best way to dry clothes indoors please (without a tumble dryer)!

"Any tips or recommendations would be great! Thank you."

Users took to the comments to help with answers including double spinning your clothes in your washing machine, heated airer or simply a radiator.

However, one suggestion did dominate the comments section - a dehumidifier.

A product you can pick up at The Range, Amazon and Currys.

One top contributor recommended: "The Argos challenge Dehumidifier is amazing & not expensive to run. It's a godsend".

A second person added:" Clothes horse and dehumidifier - most things dry in 6 hours."

While a third chimed in:" I bought a dehumidifier a few years ago, and it drys the clothes, very quickly."

Another member commented: " A dehumidifier and a clothes horse. Clothes are dry overnight."