Stephanie Coxon is a manager of a Cygnet Health Care hospital which supports men with mental health issues and brain injuries.

She was joined by five of her colleagues as they took on the three peaks challenge and raised more than £1,000 for the charity which helped her dad, Howard Haywood.

Mr Hayward died of lung cancer in 2022. He was 75 years old.

Ms Coxon climbed and descended the peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa - or Snowdon - with colleagues over the course of four months.

Stephanie Coxon and her dad (Image: Cygnet Health Care)

She said: “Among the group there are many aching limbs, but lots of incredible memories made along the way.

“It has been the most physical and emotional challenge of my life. We have had fun along the way and considering none of us were walkers before we started, I couldn’t be prouder or more grateful for the wonderful people who have embarked on this journey with me.

“Each mountain has brought a wave of emotions, I never forgot the reason I am doing it and as much as I have enjoyed the challenge, I wish it were for another reason.

“The challenge has taken a lot of endurance, courage, dedication, perseverance and tenacity.

"I hope my dad is proud of me for taking on this challenge and giving him some amazing views for his final resting places.”

Stephanie Coxon and her parents (Image: Cygnet Health Care)

Describing the differing challenges, she explained: “With Ben Nevis, the drive was mammoth, the walk felt never ending going up but the journey, the views, the company, were incredible.

“The most challenging was Scafell Pike due to the tough and unrelenting terrain but we particularly enjoyed Snowdon.”

The team of Cygnet Health Care employees work at Cygnet Hospital Brunel, on Crow Lane, Henbury, a 32-bed hospital providing neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative rehabilitation for men with mental health difficulties and acquired brain injuries.