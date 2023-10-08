For a quarter of a century, the Bridgend Designer Outlet has been the go-to destination for fashion-conscious shoppers across Wales, offering a curated selection of designer and premium brands at unbeatable prices.

To mark this milestone, Bridgend Designer Outlet is hosting a series of activities, including a bike challenge on Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20, in partnership with their 2023 Charity Partner, Tenovus, to raise awareness and money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Staff will be completing a number of ‘25 miles for 25 years’ challenges on a static bike located within the Centre, with each round of 25 miles completed by a team of volunteers over the two days.

Tenovus patrons and Rugby Union stars Rupert Moon and Dafydd James will be present on October 19 to encourage involvement and donations.

To round off the week, the Tenovous Cancer Care ‘Bridgend Sing with us Choir’ will be performing in the Centre on Saturday, October 21, joined by special guests.

The Centre welcomes more than three million guests a year, with more than 90 stores, restaurants, and an Odeon cinema available for entertainment.

Many of those, including Calvin Klein and Levi’s, have been part of the outlet since it opened in 1998, creating thousands of new jobs.

A food court was opened in 2011, with the addition of a play area in 2015.

It continues to attract new brands with a number of planned openings in the coming year to offer local and tourist visitors even more choice for a great day out experience.

Centre manager Richard Garratt said: “We are excited to be celebrating a quarter century as Wales’ largest shopping outlet, providing our community the opportunity to invest in high-quality staple items from brands they love at up to 60 per cent off RRP.

“Looking back on the past 25 years, it only felt fitting that we used this milestone to bring awareness and raise funds for our 2023 Charity Partner, Tenovus Cancer Care, who has for so many years supported those affected by cancer in our local community. I want to encourage all our guests to drop by and join in on the anniversary celebrations, all for a fantastic cause.”

Tenovus Cancer Care’s regional fundraising manager Elin Murphy commented: “When McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Bridgend reached out about dedicating their 25th anniversary celebrations to our cause, we knew immediately we wanted to collaborate on a fun, engaging and unexpected way to raise funds for our beneficiaries.

“The bike challenge for Breast Cancer Awareness Month felt like a great opportunity to spread our message and show Centre guests how easy it is to get involved with Tenovus Cancer Care, as every penny helps.”