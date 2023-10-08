AUTUMN is well and truly here, judging by some of the colours in the latest selection of pictures from the camera club.

As always, the members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been out in all corners of the region.

Here is a selection of their latest work.

Acorns, photographed by Alison James

Beechwood Park, pictured by Nicola Gapper

Theresa Hayes took this picture of red leaves

This robin was snapped by Lindsay Williams

Zoe New took this picture while out on a walk

This view of Newport from the air was captured by Stephen Metcalfe

Corn field photographed by Nigel Jones

Helen Baxter captured this nice scene

A spider's web photographed by Tammy Mountain

Lee Kershaw took this picture of a steam train

Steve Roberts took this picture looking over towards Cwmbran

Robin Birt took this striking picture

To join the club, search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.