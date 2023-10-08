AUTUMN is well and truly here, judging by some of the colours in the latest selection of pictures from the camera club.
As always, the members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been out in all corners of the region.
Here is a selection of their latest work.
Acorns, photographed by Alison James
Beechwood Park, pictured by Nicola Gapper
Theresa Hayes took this picture of red leaves
This robin was snapped by Lindsay Williams
Zoe New took this picture while out on a walk
This view of Newport from the air was captured by Stephen Metcalfe
Corn field photographed by Nigel Jones
Helen Baxter captured this nice scene
A spider's web photographed by Tammy Mountain
Lee Kershaw took this picture of a steam train
Steve Roberts took this picture looking over towards Cwmbran
Robin Birt took this striking picture
To join the club, search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here