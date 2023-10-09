Crownbridge School has been awarded the prestigious Gold Calon Y Gymuned (Heart of The Community) award, presented by the Foundation of Community Engagement.

Deputy Head Kirsty Davies said: “Crownbridge School understands the significance of engaging and empowering the school community.

"By fostering strong community support and collaboration, we can provide invaluable experiences that enable our pupils to achieve success on their educational journey.

"This recognition serves as a testament to our pupils, families and stakeholders unwavering commitment to placing the community at the heart of the school.”

Foundation of Community Engagement lead Sue Davies said: “It was an absolute pleasure to accredit Crownbridge School as a Heart of the Community School.

"Crownbridge are totally focused on the wonderful young people they work with, their families and the wider community.

"Crownbridge have designed a curriculum that supports the needs of their pupils and are focused on helping families to support their children.

"They have developed fantastic partnerships with a range of organisations and ensure that pupils and the community are fully involved in decisions that make Crownbridge School a supportive hub for this fantastic community.”

Headteacher Bethan Moore expressed her pride in the school community’s achievement, saying: “I am very proud of our whole school community.

"This award recognises the hard work and dedication that our pupils, staff, stakeholders, and wider community put in every day to ensure support for our pupils and their families.

"Torfaen and the wider community are extremely supportive, and we are very proud to be a part of it. I would like to take this opportunity to say Diolch yn fawr to those in our community, near and far.”