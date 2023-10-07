A MAN and woman are due to stand trial next year after they pleaded not guilty to participating in the fraudulent activity of the unlawful breeding of dogs.

Gareth John Cureton, 42, and Jacqueline Lisa Rabjohns, 51, both of Chepstow Road, Langstone, Newport, denied the allegation during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

A trial date of July 22, 2024 was set and the case is due to last two weeks.

Cureton and Rabjohns were both granted unconditional bail.