The Draconid meteor shower, also known as the Giacobinids, will be active in UK skies from Friday, October 6 to Tuesday, October 10 in 2023.

This weekend will present those hoping to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower with the best opportunity as it reaches its peak.

What causes the Draconid meteor shower?

Meteor showers are caused when the Earth travels through a cloud of cometary debris.

The Royal Museum Greenwich (RMG) explains: "In this case, the Draconid meteor shower comes from the debris of comet 21 P/ Giacobini-Zinner.

"The rate of meteors during the shower's peak depend upon which part of the comet's trail the Earth orbit intersects on any given year."

RMG added: "In recent years, the Draconids have not produced any particular outbursts in activity.

"However, in 1933 and 1946 the Draconid meteor shower produced some of the most active displays in the 20th Century."

🤔 Ever wondered how the Draconid meteor shower looks from space? Each October, our planet moves through the dust cloud left behind by comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, creating a beautiful show. The peak is around October 8-9 when we come closer to the core of this cosmic debris. pic.twitter.com/ZLypp5zvxV — Star Walk (@StarWalk) October 3, 2023

Where and when to see the Draconid meteor shower in South Wales

The Draconid meteor shower will be active from tonight (October 6) but will reach its peak on Sunday night (October 8) meaning it will be at its most visible in south Wales skies.

The best time to see the meteor shower is "in the evening, after nightfall".

Tips for viewing the Draconid meteor shower

The Draconid meteor shower will be visible with the naked eye and will be most visible on Sunday night.

The Royal Museum Greenwich shared their tips to help stargazers catch a glimpse of the celestial fireworks:

A good, clear view of the stars on a night with no clouds

You will need to be somewhere with dark skies, an unobstructed horizon and very little light pollution

Make sure there are no direct sources of light in your eyes - this will allow you to fully adapt to the conditions and make the fainter meteors more visible

RMG added there’s no advantage to using binoculars or a telescope, "just look up with your own eyes to take in the widest possible view of the sky".

Got any big plans this weekend? Here's Aidan with the weekend weather forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/Hcj4b9Zmk0 — Met Office (@metoffice) October 5, 2023

Weather in South Wales on Sunday during the peak of the Draconid meteor shower

With clear skies required to give skygazers the best chance of seeing the Draconid meteor showers in south Wales this weekend, we take a look at what the conditions are set to be like.

Sunset is set to be around 6.35pm on Sunday and conditions across south Wales including in Newport, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent will be a mixture of clear skies and light cloud around that time and into the evening, according to BBC Weather.

Temperatures from 6pm will range from 19 to 14 degrees.