The global tech giant has purchased a one million square foot industrial unit on Imperial Way.

The site, which has stood empty in recent years, was most recently home to Quinn Radiators – before its closure controversially left hundreds of workers out of a job.

Prior to that, it was home to Korean electronics firm LG, as part of their sprawling infrastructure in Newport.

“Microsoft will be applying for planning permission for a data center in Newport, Wales,” the company said in a recent post to its Community site.

“We are preparing a planning application for the site in the Quinn Imperial Park to deliver a new state-of-the-art data center.”

A planning application does not seem to have been issued at this time.

It is unclear if Microsoft would be looking to demolish the Quinn facility to start from scratch, or develop the existing buildings.

But, one thing is clear, the proposed work would bring with it tens of millions of pounds worth of investment into the city.