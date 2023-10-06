The incident happened in Caerphilly on Thursday, October 5.

The incident adds to negative publicity around XL bullies, which prime minister Rishi Sunak recently described as a “danger to our communities”.

On the incident in Caerphilly, a spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of two dogs fighting in a property on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly at around 5.50pm on Thursday.

“The fight reportedly involved a XL bully and an Alaskan Malamute.

"Both dogs were seized for being dangerously out of control in a private place.

“A 29-year-old man received minor injuries while trying to separate the dogs. He did not require medical attention.”

In September, prime minister Rishi Sunak said American XL bully dogs need to be banned because they are a “danger to our communities”.

But Mr Sunak would not be drawn into whether plans to ban the breed would be enough to prevent further harm caused by the dogs.

In Newport, the owner of an American XL Bully dog has said an impending ban on the breed is "unfair" and will leave her pet "unable to enjoy life".

Emily Westwood lives with her partner and children in Newport. She also has 14-month-old pet XL Bully dog named Reign.

Despite a number of stories in the local and national press about the breed having been involved in horrific attacks on people, Ms Westwood maintains that "not all Bullies are bad".

Gwent Police say anyone with information about the incident in Caerphilly should can call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 2300336853.

If you have concerns about dogs dangerously out of control, report it to the police either by calling 101 or sending a direct message on social media. In an emergency always call 999.