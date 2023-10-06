Lady Cathy Ferguson, from Toryglen, passed away at the age of 84 after being married to the former Govan born Manchester United manager for 57 years.

The Ferguson family confirmed the news in a statement released to the PA news agency on Friday afternoon.

Lady Cathy Ferguson, from Toryglen, has passed away. (Image: Sourced)

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the statement read.

“The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Cathy had been married to Sir Alex since 1966, with the couple having met while they were both working at the Remington Rand typewriter factory in Glasgow.

When he announced his retirement as United manager in 2013 after an unprecedented period of success for the Red Devils, Ferguson said: “My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement.

"Words are not enough to express what this has meant to me.”

Cathy had been married to Sir Alex since 1966. (Image: Sourced)

In 2002, Cathy had been instrumental in convincing Ferguson to reverse his decision to retire at that point, going on to manage the club for a further 11 years before eventually calling time after the death of Cathy’s sister.

Interviewed in a documentary called Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In released in 2021, Cathy revealed Sir Alex had taken her to the cinema on their first date.

Cathy's family have been left deeply saddened by her loss. (Image: Sourced)

“He bought me a box of liquorice allsorts at the movies, of which he ate all of them, and a local paper when we came out. That was my romantic day.

“We got married in Glasgow registry office in 1966 and that was the start. I went to my work and he went to his football.”

United released a statement which read: “Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on the passing of Lady Cathy.

“Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”