Momentwm programme manager Gethin Pearson, 47, says the weekly cycling sessions at Newport Stadium are the “best two hours” of his week.

“Lots of people taking part come from backgrounds where they might not have had the opportunity to ride a bike. So for some of them, it was their first time putting their foot on the pedal,” Mr Pearson said.

“We’re teaching someone a life skill that will make a difference to their lives. Suddenly, they have the independence to move around the city. I like to think it’s fun as well!”

Funded by Transport for Wales and the Burns Commission, Momentwm aims to encourage residents, commuters and visitors to consider their travel choices in and around Newport.

The first hour of the session, for beginners, takes place on the tracks inside the stadium, while the second uses a mock road layout in a section of the car park.

“The good thing about cycling on the track is that it’s a little bouncy, so it doesn't hurt so much if you fall off,” Mr Pearson said.

Newport charity The Gap Wales helped to bring the group together and provide bikes and helmets for them to use.

‘Transformative’

The ability to ride a bike can be “transformative” for people who may be unable to afford public transport, Mr Pearson says.

Newport Live has also launched a bike storage service in the city centre, similar to Spokesafe on Skinner Street.

“It has mental and physical benefits, like getting the fresh air and being with friends, or mixing with people when otherwise we might get into our car and get out of our car into our office.

“I know how great I feel coming into work in the morning. I come in feeling alive!”

The first session outside of Spytty will take place at the Active Learning Centre in Bettws.

Newport was recently named as the safest city for cycling in the UK.