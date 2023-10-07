Label 1, makers of the multi-award-winning documentary series Hospital and Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing announced that BBC Two and BBC Wales have commissioned a new six-part series of Saving Lives.

The new series will follow the daily decisions made by clinicians, as they seek to transform the lives of their patients in South Wales, against a backdrop of mounting waiting lists.

Nick Andrews, senior head of commissioning at BBC Wales said: "It is terrific to have the new series of Saving Lives filmed here in Wales.

“A privileged glimpse into a remarkable world that without doubt has touched all our lives. As if the setting isn’t compelling enough, the life-changing decisions staff are having to make every single day will move you, me and audiences in Wales and across the UK."

This series will feature filming and in-depth interviews.

It will reveal clinicians' extensive workload and take us closer to inspiring and uplifting stories of patients at the heart of the University Hospital of Wales.

The series will explore difficult decisions that clinicians make in everyday decisions of who is treated next and the impact it has on the lives of patients, their families, and the staff who care for them.

Suzanne Rankin, chief executive of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said: "I am extremely proud of the work that we do to support patients not just in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan but across the whole of Wales.

“Colleagues do a difficult job every day and the past few years have been more challenging than ever, however, the series will give patients and their loved ones the opportunity to see some of the difficult decisions we make daily as well as the fantastic clinical work and expertise of the multi-disciplinary teams.

“Health is always advancing, and viewers will see some of the best clinical innovations but also compassionate care that we give patients, who are often at their most vulnerable and lowest ebbs.”

Saving Lives is set against the backdrop of the longest national waiting list for specialist clinical care or surgery in NHS history.

Jackie Waldock, executive producer of Saving Lives says that the series will give a unique insight into the variety of work across the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

She added: “We are delighted to bring viewers this eye-opening medical series. Filmed across the whole of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, it gives a unique insight into the variety of work being done across their departments at a time when decisions around how to tackle the growing backlog have never been more important.”

Saving Lives will be aired on BBC Two and BBC Wales in 2024.