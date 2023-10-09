The 21-year-old Liam Cogdell, Vicky Cogdell, 42, and Euan Cheese, 20, all of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Both Liam Cogdell and Cheese also face allegations of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Liam Cogdell alone is accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The three defendants were granted unconditional bail after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

They are due to appear before the crown court on November 2.