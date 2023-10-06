A 16-year-old teenage girl has been reported missing.

South Wales Police report Kirsten, 16, from Merthyr Tydfil is missing.

South Wales Argus: Kirsten was last seen on WednesdayKirsten was last seen on Wednesday (Image: South Wales Police)

Kirsten was last seen at approximately 1.20pm on Wednesday.

There is concern for her welfare.

She has long red hair and was wearing a black puffer jacket with furry collar, and glasses.

If you have any information on missing Kirsten, contact South Wales Police quoting reference: *337825. 