A 16-year-old teenage girl has been reported missing.
South Wales Police report Kirsten, 16, from Merthyr Tydfil is missing.
Kirsten was last seen at approximately 1.20pm on Wednesday.
There is concern for her welfare.
She has long red hair and was wearing a black puffer jacket with furry collar, and glasses.
If you have any information on missing Kirsten, contact South Wales Police quoting reference: *337825.
