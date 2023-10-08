Sian Sexton brought sisters Daisy and Dory home 11 years when she lived in Caerphilly - only for Daisy to get out on her very first night.

She moved to Pontypridd 10 years ago - so she was surprised when a vets in her former hometown rang her to say a cat registered to her had been brought in by a couple who had been feeding her for years thinking she was a stray.

Daisy has returned home after 11 years (Image: Sian Sexton)“I remember I went round calling her with food for days and knocked on people’s doors asking if they’d seen her,” Mrs Sexton recalled. “I eventually gave up when we moved and thought I’d never see her again.”

So it was a strange twist of fate when the vets rang her to say Daisy - identified through her microchip - had been brought in.

Ms Sexton said there was a “sense of amazement” when the family drove to Caerphilly to pick her up.

Daisy was in a bad condition when she was found (Image: Sian Sexton)

Daisy was in a bad way when they found her at the vets, with matted fur and a strong smell.

“I was so sad to see her like that," said Ms Sexton. "She was filthy dirty, very stinky, and just in a really poor condition. She was sneezing and wheezing all over the place.

“She was diagnosed with cat flu and put on some medication to help her.”

Despite her state, Mrs Sexton said she “can’t believe I got her back” and was grateful to the couple who had been feeding her all this time.

“I don’t know how she survived outside all these years, and the people who brought her in did so because they’d noticed she wasn’t well and feared she wouldn’t last another winter,” she said.

Sian had the shock of her life when she got the call that Daisy had been brought in (Image: Sian Sexton)

Daisy was brought back home and reunited with her sister Dory, who still lives with Mrs Sexton, and the rest of the feline family.

Mrs Sexton says it feels like things are going back to normal, with Daisy interacting with her sister and the other cats well.

“She does hiss at a lot of stuff, but I think that’s because she’s not been in a house for years so it’s all new,” she said. “She has made her living space upstairs away from everything else at the moment while she’s still nervous.”

Daisy is still very affectionate despite having to get used to being in a home again (Image: Sian Sexton)

Despite the nerves, Daisy is still very affectionate, and adores cuddles and strokes with the family.

“She spent the other night all cwtched up in bed with me, which was really lovely,” said Mrs Sexton.

“It’s amazing to have her back in my life, but I can guarantee she’s never going out again. She’s definitely a house cat from now on!”