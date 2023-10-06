One vehicle has been recovered however two are still said to be missing.

The missing vehicles are a Ford Ranger and a Volvo flatbed lorry.

Gwent Police are now appealing for information about the incident.

The missing vehicles include a Ford Ranger (Image: Gwent Police)

And a Volvo flatbed lorry (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson said: "We're investigating a report of a burglary in Crown Business Park, Tredegar at around 10pm on Tuesday, September 26.

"Several items were taken from a commercial unit.



"A number of items, including tools and three vehicles were reportedly taken between 10pm and 10.30pm.

"One vehicle has been recovered while two vehicles, gold Ford Ranger and a white and red Volvo flatbed lorry, remain outstanding.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300327611.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."