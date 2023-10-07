September's Pride in the Port was held in September for the second time, and was bigger and better than ever, with massive crowds turning out to take part in the city centre parade.

Now Adam Smith, who headed the organisation for the first two years, has stepped down as chairman, and a new leadership team has been elected.

Mr Smith has described new chair Jenni Scott and vice chair Dan Earnshaw as “incredible” and “community focused individuals".

Group members elected the pair on Thursday evening, October 5.

“They are two incredible individuals who I’ve had the privilege of working alongside over the past two years,” said Mr Smith.

“They are also very community focused. That was my biggest concern when I decided to step down – that someone would lose the community spirit, so I’m glad we’ve all elected people who will put our community at the heart of Pride.”

Pride in the Port won the Monmouthshire Building Society-sponsored Diversity in the Community Award at the Pride of Gwent Awards last year.

Mr Smith says he will continue to support the cause while “focusing on something new”, having always intended to step aside after two or three years.

This year’s Pride in the Port tripled its turnout from the inaugural edition and extended celebrations to an entire weekend, with more than 2,500 people taking part in the historic parade.

“That in itself is something I’ll cherish forever,” Mr Smith said.

“I am proud – of myself, of the 2023 team, and of the city. I had an amazing community, team and group of friends around me and together we created something beyond anything we could dream of, and that is what I am most proud of.

“I’m not sure what 2024 will bring, that is now down to the new team to work on in the coming months, but I’m sure whatever they bring will be amazing. I hope for an even bigger and better Pride – especially if Pride in the Port gets to host UK Pride 2025.”

