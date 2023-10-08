Simon Probert, 44, of no fixed abode, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, and criminal damage.

Probert had visited a hotel in Llanelli with his then-partner in July.

Prosecutor Harry Dickens said that the hotel staff heard a female guest “screaming and shouting” at around 9am on July 23, and saw on the CCTV the complainant on her hands and knees crawling out of the door of her room.

The defendant could then be seen dragging her back inside the room.

The woman was able to crawl away, with the defendant locking himself in the room.

Probert had assaulted the woman beforehand, leaving her with bloodshot eyes and bruising to her arms.

The court heard that the woman’s ex-partner had heard about the incident, and asked a friend to go to the hotel.

When she met the friend and hotel staff, she “confirmed she had been beaten up by the defendant”, Mr Dickens said.

The complainant and the friend went back in to the hotel to collect her belongings.

The defendant “got in her face briefly”, and then turned to the man, and said: "What are you going to do about it".

That sparked a confrontation, and the defendant ended up on the floor. The friend then said: "Never lay your hands on a woman".

The friend and the complainant made their way outside the hotel. The defendant then came out and went towards them, but the friend stopped him.

Probert was arrested on the evening of August 14.

In an interview, Probert denied assaulting the woman – telling the officers she “must’ve slipped in the shower”, but admitted smashing her phone, saying he did so after seeing a message from her ex-partner.

The defendant said the man had pushed him and he “couldn’t see who swung the first punch”.

Probert, formerly of Abersychan, has 34 previous convictions for 86 offences.

Rhiannon Lee-Meredith, defending, said: “He now fully accepts his actions were wrong. He apologises to the court and to the complainant and all those involved.

“He does want to rid himself of his alcohol and drug addiction. He doesn’t want to continue down this path.”

Judge Geraint Walters said Probert was “hopelessly under the influence of substances at the time” and had also been drinking.

He sentenced Probert to a total of nine months, and granted the complainant a three year restraining order.