VOLUNTEERS make a huge contribution to our communities. The Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO) hosted their annual awards recently to recognise the commitment and dedication that individuals and groups make across our city.

Volunteers give up their time and expertise to help support other people in all aspects, from sports clubs, activities for disabled children, litter picking groups to activities for older people and many more.

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. Their compassion, generosity and inspiration shone through. If you’d like to get involved in volunteering visit www.gavo.org.uk.

Newport has a rich history; from Roman Caerleon, our Newport Medieval Ship, our Chartist Heritage and our industrial history and so much more.

Often overlooked is Newport Castle. As part of CADW’s Open Door event, the castle was opened to visitors to hear about it’s fascinating past.

Widley assumed to date from the middle of the 14th century before lavish renovations, CADW has revealed the castle to be older than previously thought. The talk from CADW Inspector Will Davies highlighted the findings of his research and fieldwork over the last 15 years.

This certainly deserves much more attention and I hope that there will be many more tours in the future – opening the castle to Newport residents and visitors.

Alongside the tour of the castle was a guided walk through Newport Market Arcade – Newport’s oldest arcade – and through High Street to hear stories from Medieval times to the 20th century.

Thanks to Steffan Ellis from Newport Museums and Heritage Service for bringing the tour to life.

Bowel cancer is one of the most common cancers in Wales.

When it is detected and treated early on, almost nine out of ten people survive.

Now people aged 51-54 who are registered with a GP in Wales will be offered self-screening for bowel cancer, and will automatically receive an easy to use bowel screening kit by post every two years.

The programme will come into full effect for the newly eligible group gradually over the next year. I’d urge everyone who is sent a kit to take the test as it could be life-saving.

If you have any concerns or issues related to the Senedd, please do not hesitate to get in touch. Your comments and suggestions are always welcome: Jayne.Bryant@Senedd.Wales / 01633 376627.