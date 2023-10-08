If you're a parent or guardian, you'' know what there isn't one set rulebook out there with strict guidelines to religiously follow ( as helpful as this might be!).

But when it comes to driving with the kids in the car, the law is much more black and white.

Therefore, children’s nursery retailer and car seat experts, Kiddies Kingdom, has created a guide to help parents become clued up on the latest rules and regulations they should know before hitting the road.

Here are 5 driving laws all drivers should know about as well as what the consequences are for breaking them.

What is the UK driving law for child seats?





In the UK, children must use a car seat whilst travelling until they’re 12 years old or 135 centimetres tall, whichever comes first.

The adult who does not abide by this law can face a fine of up to £500, plus three points on their license.

Jumaiyah Hussain, Showroom Manager at Kiddies Kingdom, commented: “You must be using a registered car seat, so no pushchair carrycots allowed.

"Babies should always travel in a rear-facing car seat and they’re officially allowed forward face at 15 months of age.

"However, it is recommended to keep them rear-facing as long as possible for maximum safety.”

There are some notable exceptions to this law, Kiddies Kingdom has observed including when you are riding in a taxi, minibus, coach or van if there is no room for a car seat.

In the event of an unexpected journey such as an emergency, you are not required to abide by the car seat law, however for safety, where possible car seats should always be used.

For full guidance on the laws around child car seats, visit the UK government website.

5 driving laws you should about when travelling with children in the car (MonkeyBusinessImages/ Getty Images) (Image: MonkeyBusinessImages/ Getty Images)

Is it Illegal to drive tired in the UK?





Being a parent - especially to little ones - is no easy task and often be incredibly tiring at times.

That being said, driving whilst over-fatigued can land you in some serious trouble since it can be considered as careless driving.

Drivers could be punished with £100 penalty and three points on their licence for breaking the law.

And in more serious cases, this could lead to nine points on their licence and a £5,000 fine – or being disqualified from driving altogether.

According to a National Library of Medicine study, the effects on a driver's reaction time, multi-tasking, hand-eye coordination and vigilance after being awake for 18 hours is comparable to having a blood alcohol content of 0.05%

Using a tablet to play a child's TV show

Parents might sit their kids in front of a tablet, phone or similar device for a moment's peace but this could land them in trouble if they're in the car.

It's not uncommon for children to be using these devices in cars but adjusting their screen while they are driving is comparable to using a hand-held mobile for example since it impedes their proper control of the vehicle.

The law still applies if you’re stopped at traffic lights or queuing in traffic.

Drivers found to be breaking it can face six points on their licence and a £200 fine and if taken to court, they can be banned from driving or get a maximum fine of £1,000.

Kiddies Kingdom has put together a guide of all the laws every parent should know about which they might not know they’re breaking. (MonkeyBusinessImages/ Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Listening to Loud Children’s Music

Car journeys with your kids can be non-stop fun, creating lifetime memories of singalongs and laughter.

However, Rule 148 of The Highway Code states that you should always avoid distractions when driving and this includes loud music.

If your music obstructs you from hearing potential hazards, this could put others at risk, and land a ‘driving without due care and attention’ or ‘dangerous driving’ charge.

The penalties can be severe, with a fine of up to £5,000, nine points on your licence and even a driving ban in the most serious of circumstances.

Not Engaging Child Lock

Driving in the car with children without engaging the child lock could be considered irresponsible, the expert at Kiddies Kingdom said.

If the door opens mid-drive, it is likely to cause careless driving which could result in points on your license, a fine of up to £5000 and even the loss of your license depending on the severity of the situation.

Jumaimah commented: “These laws are set in place for the safety of you and your children.

"Keep clued up on the latest laws and regulations so you don’t find yourself with license points, a hefty fine, or potential harm to you, your child or others on the road.”