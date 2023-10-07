While it may be hard to say know to those puppy dog eyes, it is important to be aware of whether you are actually putting your pet in danger.

You need to be careful when it comes to your dog’s diet, as many foods that are fine for our bodies can actually be extremely dangerous for our four-legged companions.

This is a guide to the foods that you should avoid giving to your dogs at all costs.

Foods that are dangerous for your dog

Onions, garlic and chives

The onion family, whether raw or cooked, is extremely toxic for dogs and can cause gastrointestinal irritation, and red blood cell damage, leading to anemia.

Chocolate

Many dog owners are aware that chocolate is poisonous for dogs, but in case you didn’t know, chocolate contains a stimulant called theobromine which is toxic to dogs and can cause kidney failure.

Dark chocolate has the highest content of theobromine.

Avocados

While many of us love avocado on our toast in the morning, this is another one that’s poisonous for dogs.

Avocado plants contain a substance called persin, which can be found in its leaves, fruit and seed, which, if eaten by a dog, can cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Peanut butter

Xylitol is an artificial sweetener that’s found in a lot of foods, like diet and sugar free products, but the problem here is that it can be found in some peanut butters.

Peanut butter is a well loved treat among dogs, so make sure if you’re giving some to your pet, check the ingredient list and ensure there’s no xylitol.

Xylitol can cause liver failure and blood clotting disorders in dogs.

Grapes and raisins

The active ingredient found in grapes and raisins that’s dangerous to dogs is actually unknown, however they are extremely toxic for dogs as they can cause severe liver damage, kidney failure and even prove fatal.

Macadamia nuts

There is a toxin in macadamia nuts that can affect your dog’s muscles and nervous system.

Citrus fruits

While a small amount of unpeeled citrus fruits might be alright for your pup, the citric acid can cause an upset stomach, and in larger quantities can potentially damage the dog’s nervous system.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are generally fine once in a while, however they do contain something called solanine, which can be harmful.

This component is mostly found in the leaves and stems of the tomatoes, so those with tomato plants in their gardens should be careful.

Tomato sauces and soups are also likely to contain other ingredients dogs shouldn’t have, like onions, garlic or high levels of sugar, so it’s best to avoid them altogether.

Raw potatoes

Potatoes are part of the nightshade family of vegetables, the same as tomatoes, and so they also contain solanine.

Cooking reduces the level of solanine, so if you want to feed your dog some potato, it should be baked or boiled with nothing added to it. Chips and other potatoes fried in oil or butter are not healthy for dogs.

Butter

While dogs can technically eat butter, it’s not a good option for your dog as it’s mostly just saturated fat with no health benefits. But if your dog has consumed some butter, they will probably be fine.

Gingerbread

While ginger itself is fine for dogs in moderation, gingerbread usually contains nutmeg in its ingredients list, which has a toxin called myristicin which doesn’t sit well with dogs’ stomachs.

Gingerbread as well is high in sugar and fat, which are also harmful to dogs.

Spicy foods

In short, your dog should be kept away from spicy foods, as they can be toxic to them and can cause stomach problems like pain, diarrhea and gas as well as vomiting.

Jam

While jam isn’t poisonous to dogs, it’s not recommended due to its high sugar content, so it’s best to be avoided.