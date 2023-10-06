St David’s Hospice Care are holding their second Twilight Memory Walk on Saturday, October 7, after raising £3500 last year at the same venue.

“Twilight is the best time to reflect as the setting sun is poignant for remembering those who have been lost,” said Andrew Webster, the hospice’s Chaplain.

“It is all about people coming together to remember loved ones. There is something quite special about the shared experience, it is never morbid but hopeful and caring.”

The Memory Walk will take place around the grounds of Caldicot Castle, with 115 people signed up to participate so far. The route is around 1.5 miles and people of all ages and fitness levels are being encouraged to participate.

“It is an inclusive walk,” said Rev Webster. “Last year we had toddlers, the elderly and someone in a wheelchair complete the walk and it is really touching to see so many different people come together to remember.”

The walk will be preceded by performances from local musicians, while refreshments will also be available.

“Everyone will have the opportunity to paint their own remembrance pebble to place halfway around the route at the memory tree. We hope to get as many people as possible along to support and beat last year's number of 130 participants,” said Rev Webster.

“We are especially grateful to our sponsors, Ian Watts Funeral Directors and the staff at Caldicot Castle for their support in setting up the event.”

The charity is “reliant on supporters and donors”, and those wishing to donate to the hospice can do so on their website where they can also find information of other events.

Tickets for the Twilight Memory Walk can be bought online, or on the door at the event.