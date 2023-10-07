POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a break-in which left three vehicles missing from a commercial unit in Tredegar.
Gwent Police are investigating a report of burglary in Crown Business Park, Tredegar, between 10pm and 10:30pm on Tuesday, September 26.
A number of items were reportedly taken, including three vehicles and tools.
Two of the vehicles – one gold Ford Ranger and one white and red flatbed Volvo lorry – remain missing.
A third vehicle has been recovered, say police.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2300327611.
You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with details.
