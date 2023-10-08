Announcing the scheme had been scrapped earlier this week, prime minister Rishi Sunak said money which would have been spent on the project would instead be invested in other transport schemes.

And now the Western Gateway – a partnership of organisations covering the area of South Wales and Western England from Swansea to Swindon, comprised of local government, major businesses, and academia – has called for some of this to be used to improve the region’s rail network.

This is part of a plan by the partnership aimed at drastically improving rail links in the area by 2050, which would include allowing four trains per hour between Bristol and Cardiff, as well as three per hour between Bristol and Swansea.

Speaking shortly after the prime minister’s announcement, Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd – who is also vice-chairwoman of the partnership – said: “Whilst today has seen funding in North Wales, there is still nothing to connect South Wales where the majority of the country lives.

“Our Western Gateway vision has support from both UK and Welsh Governments alongside local business leaders. It provides a united plan for how essential improvements across our area can be delivered whilst providing value for money for the whole of the UK economy and I hope the Government takes our recommendations on board urgently.”

The UK Government had previously promised to electrify the entire Great Western line to Swansea – but in 2017 cancelled the section of the project from Cardiff to Swansea.

Chief executive of the Celtic Collection – which runs Newport’s Celtic Manor Resort – and chairman of the Western Gateway rail steering committee Ian Edwards said: “The Western Gateway Rail Vision for 2050 is transformational, halving journey times and connecting communities at risk of being left behind with opportunity, deliverable, building on already agreed schemes, and vital for supporting innovation across the area.

“With an ask of only £1-2 billion in the short term to deliver projects, it is also offers extremely good value for money for the UK treasury.

“As a local business leader, I know the vast potential of our communities and call on the government to make a commitment to delivering on the priorities the Western Gateway has outlined.”

The partnership’s chairwoman Katherine Bennett said: “Our area has huge potential to deliver for the UK, with globally recognised cross-border strengths across aerospace, green energy, cyber and creative sectors.

“By better connecting our communities, we stand ready to deliver an extra £34 billion for the UK economy by 2030.

“I look forward to working with Government to see how our solutions can be included as an essential part of the UK’s integrated rail plan.”