Shitterton, Butthole Lane and Fannylane are just three of many towns, villages and hamlets cheeky travellers can visit, according to a map compiled by MyDatingAdviser.com

Those wishing to complete the ultimate road trip of innuendo-ridden locations will have to clock up a fair amount of miles.

In Wales, you can walk down Fanny Street and head up to Three Cocks, while in Ireland you can pop in to Stranagalwilly.

In Scotland, travellers could pass through several places with funny and strange names like Brawl, Brokenwind, Lost and Whiterashes.

Yorkshire is home to its fair share, too – you can find Crackpot, Giggleswick, Wetwang and Blubberhouses in this historic county.

Down south drivers may pass through Donkey Town, Curry Mallet, Brown Willy and Loose Bottom.

MyDatingAdviser.com have even compiled a map to plan your potential road trip this summer.

Your summer outings could take you to such far-flung places as:

Honey Knob Hill, Chippenham

Cockermouth, Allerdale

Bell End, Stourbridge

Pisshill, Henley-on-Thames

Muff, Ulster

Two Gwent sites which unfortunatley didn't make the MyDatingAdviser.com cut - and which we think are well worthy of adding to your road trip - are Undy and Bullhole Bottom which are both in Monmouthshire.

Amy Pritchett, editor for MyDatingAdviser.com, the online platform which compiled the list, said: “The English language never fails to amaze us, and neither do the delightful and funny names of these UK locations. The origin of these names dates back to Anglo-Saxon or old Norse times.

"While you don’t pronounce them the same today, you can trace them back to Celtic, Roman and old Viking settlements. We’re not sure how residents of Nasty and Crapstone convince people they are lovely places to live.

"If you’re interested in visiting one of these towns, I recommend taking a memorable photo with the town sign after a long lunch at the local pub.”