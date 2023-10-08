If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue’s our work for vulnerable dogs at hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Socks

Socks is a nine-month-old collie cross looking for her forever family.

She is a friendly young dog who came into us as an unclaimed stray along with her pal Tumble.

As Socks is still very young, she would benefit from a home willing to work on all her basic training and from some positive reward-based puppy classes. She could happily share her home with another resident dog, her friend Tumble, or be an only dog with social doggy friends.

Socks is looking for an active and fun-filled home, and could share her home with children aged 10 and over.

Socks could potentially live with a confident cat but is likely to need some support understanding that they may not want to play!

Tumble

Tumble is a handsome young man looking for a home to match his zest for life.

He has shown himself to be a clever boy since arriving with us and is always happy to show off his skills for a tasty treat and a cuddle.

Tumble could live with a well-matched resident dog or his friend Socks. Equally he'd be happy as an only dog with social doggy friends.

Tumble is a gentle soul who is looking for a fun-loving home with lots of cuddles and plenty of playtime, he could share his home with children 11+.

He is likely to need a bit of help learning to be left home alone and with house training.

Flo

Flo is a sweet but timid girl that originally came into us as a stray.

She can be a little unsure of new surroundings and needs patient owners who can offer her a quiet home to feel relaxed.

Flo would benefit from living in a home with a calm and confident resident dog to help build her confidence and give her some guidance on life at home.

She will need help with house training and have any time left home alone built up slowly. She enjoys quiet and sniffy walks where she can slow down and get her nose to the ground.

Flo has a lot of potential; she just needs loving owners to help her come out of her shell. She can live with older teenagers.

Bowie

Bowie is a striking boy who is looking for a rockstar home.

Besides his looks, Bowie has great character and loves his humans. He would like owners who will be home most of the day and can build up anytime he is left home alone.

Bowie is looking for an adult only home and would need to be the only pet. Bowie needs an active home as he loves a good snooze before telling you Let's Dance.

One of Bowie's main worries is other dogs, and he is looking for his Heroes who will be patient with him whilst he settles in and help him feel more comfortable seeing dogs out on walks.

The behaviour team will be able to assist adopters on how to help Bowie feel more confident around other dogs and feel less Under Pressure.

Kitty

Kitty is a young, bright girl that is looking to find her forever home.

Her mom is a Malinois which is an incredibly active and intelligent breed. Her dad’s breed is unknown.

Kitty’s new home will need to have a keen interest in training as her quick mind will need to be kept busy!

She is such an intelligent girl and has already shown great progress with her house training and learning to walk on a lead. Kitty could live with children aged 12+.

She could share her home with another playful canine companion and could potentially live with a confident cat.