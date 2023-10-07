Big Brother returns to television screens across the UK tomorrow for the first time in nearly six years.

The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018, Big Brother was axed however tomorrow it will return on ITV with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

First look at Big Brother housemates

ITV has given fans their first glimpse of the housemates ahead of the Big Brother launch show which airs on ITV tonight.

Taking to social media this morning the show revealed 16 eyes, thought to be those of the contestants that will be taking part in Big Brother UK 2023.

Fans replied to the posts, revealing just how excited they are ahead of Big Brother's return tonight.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) commented: "Omg I just got that BB feeling. It’s like the Christmas feeling but with eyes."

Another, on Instagram, added: "I can hear the big brother theme tune in my head."

ITV also gave fans a sneak peek inside the new look Big Brother house yesterday revealing pictures of the garden area and the entrance stage.

When is Big Brother UK 2023 on TV?

Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX tonight (October 8) at 9pm in a “disruptive multi-channel and streaming takeover”.

The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

Big Brother will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live at 10pm also on ITV2.