There were reports yesterday in The Sun that Top Gear had been axed after 46 years on air due to the Flintoff accident.

'Freddie' Flintoff was injured in an accident at the Top Gear Test Track - the Dunsfold Aerodrome, Surrey - last December.

The presenter is said to have sustained broken ribs and serious facial injuries in the crash.

Flintoff’s son Corey said at the time he was “lucky to be alive” and described it as a “pretty nasty crash”.

Andrew Flintoff had been a presenter on Top Gear since 2019. (Image: BBC/James Cheadle)

There were reports Flintoff's accident was so bad Top Gear staff who witnessed it had to be signed off work indefinitely as they struggled to come to terms with an incident described as "something you would truly want to unsee".

An investigation by the BBC into the incident was carried out earlier this year and as a result, filming of the latest series of Top Gear was scrapped.

BBC denies Top Gear has been axed

Insiders have now revealed Top Gear production staff have been told to focus on other work according to The Sun meaning the end of the road for the BBC show.

A show source, speaking to The Sun, said: “Top Gear has been an institution on British telly but the feeling is there is no way it can continue after Freddie’s crash.

“The BBC are aware they very nearly lost a presenter’s life while filming a segment, and there’s a feeling it would be in bad taste to continue making such dangerous material.

“It’s a tough decision but they know deep down it’s the right one as hardcore fans of the show won’t want to see a lightweight version.”

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has recently returned to the public eye in a role with the England Cricket team. (Image: PA)

But the BBC has denied the reports it has axed Top Gear following the Flintoff accident.

A BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC Content.”

Freddie was filmed speaking publicly for the first time since the crash this week as he presented a cap to spin bowler Tom Hartley who was making his debut for the England Cricket team.

"Like the lion on the cap. 🧢

Be brave, be fearless, be proud." 🦁

Amazing words from @flintoff11 ❤️

Congratulations, @tomhartley100 👏 pic.twitter.com/6ewJJwCfYA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 4, 2023

He described the last few months following the crash as "the hardest time" of his life.

In the clip released by the English Cricket team, Flintoff said: "They’ll (England Cricket team) share the good times with you, the successes. But as I found over the past few months, they’ll be there in the hardest times of your life, they will stand next to you.”

Flintoff, 45, began presenting Top Gear in 2019 and hosted the show alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.