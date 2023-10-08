James Tasker, a Newport native who now lives in Newcastle, was out on a boat on the River Tyne in May with five-year-old son Ralph and nephew Flynn Tasker-Davies, 17, who still calls the Welsh city home.

The family spotted a man in the water, steered their vessel towards him and pulled him aboard before using their own clothes to keep him warm.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to treat the man before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man suffered no physical injuries and was later discharged.

And now Mr Tasker, Flynn and Ralph have each been awarded with a Northumbria Police Commander’s Compliment for the heroic act.

With Flynn a student at South Shields Marine School, the force opted for Viking Park – the training location for their own maritime unit – as the “perfect setting” to hand the trio their awards.

Mr Tasker said: “This is a really special occasion to be recognised with this award. It’s not every day you’re personally invited to attend a facility such as this – and get given a guided tour by specialist officers.

“Thinking back to that day, I’m so glad we were there to intervene. It doesn’t bear thinking about what could’ve happened if we hadn’t have been there.

“Ralph spoke to the gentleman the whole time and made sure he was alright and conscious, whilst myself and Flynn controlled the boat and rang emergency services – it was a true team effort.

“As a family, we’ve got a lot of experience on the water. I know this will stay with us for the rest of our lives.”

Chief Superintendent Barrie Joisce said the family “saved the gentleman’s life”.

He said: “James, Flynn and Ralph acted heroically on the day they saved this gentleman’s life. They didn’t hesitate for a moment when they saw him in a considerable amount of distress and immediately came to his aid.

“Not only that, but after getting the man aboard their vessel, they liaised with emergency services staff to make sure he was OK before leaving the scene.

“If they had not intervened when they did, we could have been looking at a drastically different outcome.

“In the circumstances, James, Flynn and Ralph absolutely did the right thing and I’m delighted to be able to award them with Commander’s Compliment recognition for their efforts.”

If you see someone in a similar situation, in distress or danger and believe they need help, always dial 999.