The security camera footage in Welshpool Town Hall captured a small event that some have labelled as a “supernatural” occurrence.

On October 3, Welshpool Town Hall operations manager Paul McGrath had to consult the CCTV footage for the building after discovering a number of objects on the floor of the building’s market hall.

Mr McGrath checked the footage, looking for a potential intruder or anyone who was responsible for the scattered objects on the floor.

Instead, he found that the boxes were not pulled or knocked off the shelf by anyone, but rather seemed to fall from the shelf entirely on their own.

The incident was even discussed at a recent Town Council meeting, held on October 4, when the subject of CCTV came up in the monthly operations manager report to the council.

Mr McGrath said: “I can report that the new CCTV in the market hall and apparently it’s picking up ghosts now.”

Cllr Phil Owen wanted to clear up the question of whether it was an intruder, asking: “If it isn’t some kind of poltergeist, is there any way to determine whether or not it was actually an intruder and if that’s a concern?”

Mr McGrath stated that there was no evidence of any intruder in the town hall.

Town Mayor Nick Howells added: “Of course you can be sceptical about the whole thing, but I will say that the shelf in the video is against a wall so there’s no way anyone could push them from behind. There’s no one on camera and they didn’t just topple from the shelf. It’s as if they were pushed.”

Cllr Billy Spencer joked that a seance or clairvoyant event in the hall could help to get to the bottom of the issue - only for town clerk Anne Wilson to reveal that some groups have asked for permission to do so over the years.

Since the incident was caught on CCTV, the “ghost” has been nicknamed George by the town hall’s operations team.

It might add to the atmosphere of the council’s planned Hallowe'en event, which is scheduled to be held in the town hall on Tuesday, October 31 at 5.30pm.