Josie d’Arby is best known as an award-winning presenter, having graced television screens on various BBC shows, from CBBC to Top of the Pops, Songs of Praise, and Cardiff Singer of the World.

After winning a televised painting competition, she decided to took art more seriously.

And now a new painting by her is on show at Newport Museum and Art Gallery.

“Especially during Black History Month, the piece’s inclusion into the gallery is a very positive thing, a small celebration of the talent that exists within (as well as the achievements and contributions made by) the black, ethnic and working class communities in Newport, and our inclusion into fields that perhaps we may have felt traditionally excluded from,” said Ms d’Arby, who is of Jamaican heritage.

The painting is called Less, which Ms d’Arby, 51, says “is about how little it can take to make people happy.”

“One touching moment came recently when I was in the gallery to see the piece hung and an elderly man approached me, not knowing I had painted it, and started reminiscing about his time working on the Transporter Bridge," she said.

“He was so proud and we had a short heartfelt conversation across generations and races.

“Art is for everyone and I am happy if my piece is just a tiny little reminder that public galleries can be a space and a time to press pause, and enjoy a lovely space if you’re in the city.”

The Newport Transporter Bridge is currently undergoing a multi-million pound renovation, including building a new visitor centre.

“The new plans for the Transporter Bridge sound fantastic and I am excited to see it come to fruition and of course enjoy all the new high tech features they’re including,” said Ms d’Arby.

“As well as holding such precious memories for many Newportonians, the Transporter Bridge really is a jewel in Newport’s crown.”

Less can be viewed as part of the Painting Wales/Painting Newport exhibition in the gallery, which showcases local art with the hope to “inspire the next generation”.

Newport Museum and Art Gallery is open from 9.30am until 5pm Tuesday-Friday, and 9.30am until 4pm on Saturdays. It is closed on Mondays, Sundays, and bank holidays. Admission is free.