The multi-million pound works on the new visitor centre aims to bring more tourists to the city to learn about the history of South Wales’ raw materials that were sent around the world.

MS FOR Newport East John Griffiths is urging people to take part in the survey, run by Newport City Council.

“Whether it is locally or further afield, I would encourage people to participate in the city council’s survey,” said Mr Griffiths.

“It doesn’t take long to complete and it’s a great way for people to help shape some of the exciting changes which are happening with the Transporter Bridge.”

He added: “One of Newport’s great strengths is where it’s located. It’s important we tap into that by having top quality attractions and places when people come to visit.

“Because I grew up in the Pill as well, when investment comes into this area of the city, it is always something I am very pleased to see.

“We have lots of significant and interesting history in Newport – from our Roman heritage to Tredegar House to the Chartists Uprising. When it is completed, I would like to see the new visitors centre capture this, so those visiting can learn how the city’s past has shaped it today.”

The redevelopment is part of funding given by the Welsh Government, and topped up by the National Lottery Fund and is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Mr Griffiths “wants to see as much funding come to Newport as possible.”

“These are difficult times economically, but I have been pleased by the continuous commitment by the Welsh Government towards the city in recent years.”

The survey can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/4t3d7f68