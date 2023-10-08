Gwent Police received a report of disorder near Charcoal Grill on Cardiff Road, Caerphilly, at around 2am on Sunday, October 8.

Three men – 27, 31 and 34 years of age – were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in custody, the force has said.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2300341189.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.