POLICE are asking for witnesses after three men were arrested in Caerphilly in the early hours.
Gwent Police received a report of disorder near Charcoal Grill on Cardiff Road, Caerphilly, at around 2am on Sunday, October 8.
Three men – 27, 31 and 34 years of age – were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remain in custody, the force has said.
A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2300341189.
Alternatively, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article