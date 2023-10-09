Developers JBM Solar are aiming to submit their proposals for Craig Y Perthi Solar Farm to the Welsh Government by the end of the year after being acquired by multinational German company RWE in March.

The plans, which include 334 acres of “panelled area”, 89 acres of new wildflower meadows and another 30 acres of “enhanced” bird habitat, would surround the village of Bishton, to the east of Newport, from three sides.

JBM say the farm would "meet the equivalent energy needs" of 45,374 Welsh homes. Similar schemes have seen construction periods of nine months with 12 HGV deliveries each day.

This traffic would access the site from the north of the development, coming from Junction 24 of the M4.

Following a public consultation this summer, the developers have increased the proposed housing buffer to 75 metres and upped their tree and hedgerow-planting promise from 2km to 11.3km.

But some in Bishton reject the notion that their corner of the Gwent Levels is a suitable spot for the project at all.

“Solar farms are not appropriate in the countryside,” says Jeff Hooper, 64. “Our land should be used for food production and rewilding.”

The singer, who has lived in Bishton for 20 years, suggests developers should look to brownfield sites, industrial estates and new-build rooves instead.

“This solar farm would be another detrimental factor to the rich variety of flora, fauna and wildlife in the Gwent Levels," he said.

John Griffiths, Welsh Labour MS for Newport East and chair of the government's Gwent Levels Working Group, has echoed the concerns of campaigners and villagers by declaring that developments must be in the “right place”.

“We need a lot more renewable energy to meet the challenges of climate change, energy security and affordability. But developments have to be in the right place and properly respect environmental protections.

“The Gwent Levels are a tremendous asset for our local area and Wales as a whole. They are unique in their importance for nature and historic and cultural significance.

Pleased to meet with Mike Webb from @GwentWildlife at Newport office today. Real concerns locally about proposed developments on the Levels. We need to put a stop to this because if we don’t our local villages and biodiversity will suffer as a result. @StopCYPerthi @GwentLevels pic.twitter.com/1F5GNJ3iU9 — John Griffiths MS (@JGriffithsLab) October 6, 2023

“It is good to work with the local community, environmental groups and local authorities to find effective ways forward, including stronger safeguards in the planning system,” he said.

“In the meantime, we have to ensure there is no further development in and around the Levels conflicting with this work.”

Campaign

The Stop Craig Y Perthi campaign group points to the post-construction findings at the Llanwern solar farm where bird and bat populations seem to have declined.

“We are lucky to be living in one of Mother Earth’s few remaining green pockets,” says Karen Fulker. “We must protect our heritage and wildlife – once it’s lost, we can never get it back.”

Ms Fulker rejects the “solar farm” label, preferring to use “solar power station”.

“It’s just so overwhelming and terrifying,” she said. “We have been hit by this and the company is so convincing – it’s almost like it’s a done deal.”

Developers say more than 95 per cent of the land will remain usable for sheep or chicken grazing, with space in between and beneath the panels.

“The scheme has been developed closely in conjunction with the existing multigenerational farms, ensuring they have a secure income and can keep farming the land pastorally, uninterrupted, for years to come,” said Craig Y Perthi project manager Robin Johnson.

“Solar farms offer a fantastic opportunity for local wildlife. Coming from a wildlife conservation background, as a trained ecologist, this is something I care deeply about."

Around 20 per cent of the site would sit inside the Site of Special Scientific Interest – but the proposals do not infringe on the boundaries of the historical landscape, Mr Johnson notes.

The project manager points towards polling that suggests 4 in 5 support solar farms once they have been completed and residents can “see the reality”, but says he "fully understands" the concerns and uncertainties at this stage.

Marshfield Community Council has joined a myriad of conservation groups in asking the Welsh Government to declare a moratorium on major developments on the Gwent Levels.

TV presenters Lizzie Daly and Iolo Williams have also publicly supported the campaign.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We need a range of technologies, at different scales, to meet our future electricity needs as we move towards a net zero energy system.

“We are working on strategic planning guidance to protect the Gwent Levels from unacceptable biodiversity and landscape impacts. We are also updating national planning policy to ensure there is enhanced protection for all sites of special scientific interest.”

Co-chairs of the Friends of the Gwent Levels Catherine Linstrum and Diana Callaghan said: “This vast scheme would sacrifice landscape and biodiversity and destroy the rural nature of Bishton village. Green spaces such as these, close to the city of Newport, are vital for physical and mental wellbeing.

“It’s madness – just a mile from Bishton there are vast warehouses on the old steelworks site that don’t have solar on their rooftops. The Gwent Levels already has one major solar power station. We don’t need any more.”