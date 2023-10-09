Live

M4 J28-24 Tredegar Park to Coldra

Traffic
Transport
South Wales
By Sallie Phillips

  • Traffic Wales South reports congestion on J28 Tredegar Park - J2 4 Coldra Eastbound
  • Delays have been reported as part of the congestion
  • Advice is to allow extra travel time

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos