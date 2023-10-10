CARL ROUTLEY, 43, of Clos Ceirw, Blackwood was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the B4254 on May 13.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

RONALD HIGGS, 80, of Crown Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to harassment between July 30 and August 1.

He was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order and must pay £85 costs.

PETER DUNKA, 33, of Alice Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 28mph in a 20mph zone on Cromwell Road on March 10.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN CLARK, 42, of Orchard Close, Trevethin, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on May 21.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GLETHYN ALBERT MAPSTONE, 82, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JASON CURLEY, 36, of Monnow Way, Newport must pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments.

CALLUM PAUL CAVACIUTI, 28, of Woodland Terrace, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £110 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by removing his alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement tag whilst under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

JEREMY GLYN MANNING, 65, of Brynhoward Terrace, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on April 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JOSEPH SMITH, 22, of Highfield, Caerwent, Monmouthshire must pay £735 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Malpas Road, Newport on June 9.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.