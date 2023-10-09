Pepe’s Piri Piri, which recently opened a branch in Caerphilly, is coming to Newport ity centre soon – the official opening date is still under wraps but it’s expected to open in mid-November.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new addition…

Where is Pepe’s opening in Newport?





Pepe’s Piri Piri is set to open in 105 and 106 Commercial Street which is in Newport city centre approaching the Pillgwenlly area.

It will join other Pepe’s in Wales which includes branches in Caerphilly, Cwmbran, Cardiff, Swansea, and Port Talbot. There are more than 170 branches of Pepe’s in the UK and the UAE.

When is Pepe’s opening in Newport?





The marketing team will make an announcement when the store is ready to open but have confirmed that Pepe’s is set to open in Newport mid-November.

What is Pepe’s?





Pepe’s offers “freshly cooked chicken” with exclusive marinades which gives their food its “distinctive flavour and taste”.

There are six flavours on offer to cater for a range of tastebuds:

Lemon and herb “a delightfully zesty little combination”;

“a delightfully zesty little combination”; Mango and lime “a fruity carnival of delicious tanginess”;

“a fruity carnival of delicious tanginess”; Mild “all the flavour without the burn”;

“all the flavour without the burn”; Hot “packs a spicy little punch”;

“packs a spicy little punch”; Extra hot “this one brings the heat”;

“this one brings the heat”; Extreme “call the fire brigade, my tongue is sizzling”.

Pepe’s will also have dip freshly made in store each day, including Pepe’s piri piri mayo, Pepe’s sweet chilli, Pepe’s garlic mayo, and Pepe’s extra hot.

What is expected on the menu?





There are plenty of options included on Pepe’s menu including wings, tender strips, chicken boxes, rice boxes, burgers, wraps, salads, quesadilla, pittas, and burritos.

Pepe’s also offers a range of platters from the solo (serving one) to the mega platter which serves between five and six people.

You can check out the Pepe’s menu online at https://www.pepes.co.uk/menu

How can I stay updated?





The full details for the opening day will be announced closer to the time - but in the meantime people can browse Pepe's website or follow the brand on social media.