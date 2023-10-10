Lee Davies, 37, from Newport admitted assault by beating and a public order offence at the Crows Nest in Cwmbran on March 9.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard how the incident took place when the defendant “was under the influence of alcohol" and it "involved spitting”.

He was jailed for 20 weeks.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile sexually assaulted young girls ‘to satisfy his depraved desires’

Davies, of Clarence Place, was banned from the Crows Nest for 12 months.