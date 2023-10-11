The community of Chepstow were so inspired by the charitable exploits of Noah Herniman, a local teenager with an inoperable brain tumour, that they have turned the fundraising tables to make his dream come true.

Noah Herniman suffers from a condition called neurofibromatosis, where tumours grow on a person’s nerve tissues.

He was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour at the core of his brain in 2021.

However, he has remained stoic ever since - continuing with charity work, which has seen him become well-known throughout the town and beyond.

Noah was even crowned Young Person of the Year at the 2022 South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards.

A self-confessed Dr Who superfan, Noah has said that one of his dreams in life would be to own his very own Dalek.

Thanks to the power of the internet, his dream is going to come true.

The JustGiving fundraising page, set up by Angela Jones, has raised the £4,500 needed to pay for the out-of-this-world addition to Noah's home.

One kind-hearted individual even donated a whopping £1,000.

Shelley Herniman, Noah's mum, said: "At present Noah is unaware, but I know he will be totally overwhelmed.

"Me? I am going to move out so they can fit it in."

Ms Herniman explained that Noah had recently started his second line of chemotherapy.

"He has 80 weeks," she said.

"He has said, if it is like last time, we need to accept his choice of quality of life.

"That's really hard to hear."

The Hernimans are currently in the process of adapting their garden to accomodate a cabin for Noah.

"It will be big enough for a Dalek," she said.

Fundraiser organiser, Ms Jones said: "I was really taken by surprise.

"We spoke to lots of people and many were visibly moved by Noah’s story."

She said that logging on to the fundraiser over the weekend and seeing it had reached its target had left her "shocked".

"It took a while to digest," she said.

"I then felt very emotional that we could definitely make this dream come true for Noah.

"I’m just so happy that the wonderful community that we live in have rallied round."

There is still time to add to the fundraiser total, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/angela-jones-329

