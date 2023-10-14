Cosmo’s Cocktail Bar, in Newport is to host a party and launch a range of spooktacular Hallowe’en drinks soon.

The limited-edition drinks, which will be available on the two-for-one deal, will be available at the venue from Wednesday, October 18, with a Hallowe’en party also lined up for Saturday, October 28.

Here are the details of the cocktails and party…

What cocktails will be on offer?





Along with the classic and signature cocktails, Cosmo’s Cocktail Bar in Newport has announced four fang-tastic flavours for Hallowe’en. These will be available between October 18 and November 5.

Dracula’s Blood:

This cocktail includes white rum, Peach schnapps, and a black cherry syrup topped with Dracula’s teeth. (Please note that this drink does not contain Dracula’s blood and will not make you immortal).

Sweet Poison:

When someone asks you to drink poison you should generally decline – but this cocktail is a rare exception.

It includes a “spell-binding mix” of white rum, Malibu, Curacao, and pineapple juice. It’s finished with a witch’s eyeball and a gooey finger (again, no real body parts are used as ingredients in any of the beverages).

I Put a Spell on You:

This “potion” is made up of vodka, white rum, and Curacao topped with lemonade and bloody eyeballs – you can watch your drink while it watches you right back.

Vampire’s Breakfast:

This is a “vampire’s take on a full English, served in a blood bag” which is ideal for bloodsuckers wanting to share some snaps on Instagram.

What should I know about the Hallowe’en party?





Cosmo’s Cocktail Bar in Newport is hosting their “BIG” Hallowe’en party on Saturday, October 28, which is free entry.

The fun will kick off from 6pm until late on the big day with guests encouraged to wear fancy dress for a night with “plenty of scares” and performances by a live DJ.

Although entry is free, ghouls and boys are asked to reserve a table to “avoid disappointment” on the big day – visit cosmosbars.co.uk/halloween