Shujer Hussain and Imtiaz Fazal from Newport separately targeted stores across the city between September 1 and October 2.

Hussain, 42, of Capel Crescent, stole steaks worth £157.50 from Marks & Spencer.

Fazal, 38, of Marlborough Road, took bottles of AU Vodka and Jack Daniel’s whiskey from Tesco Extra and a jet washer and socket set from B&Q.

They pleaded guilty to theft and were each jailed for 18 weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay compensation.