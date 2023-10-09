TWO notorious thieves have been jailed for their latest shoplifting escapades.
Shujer Hussain and Imtiaz Fazal from Newport separately targeted stores across the city between September 1 and October 2.
Hussain, 42, of Capel Crescent, stole steaks worth £157.50 from Marks & Spencer.
Fazal, 38, of Marlborough Road, took bottles of AU Vodka and Jack Daniel’s whiskey from Tesco Extra and a jet washer and socket set from B&Q.
They pleaded guilty to theft and were each jailed for 18 weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay compensation.
