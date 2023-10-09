Karen Robinson and Paul Ward have been campaigning for a change in the law since Russell Marsh was convicted of brutally murdering their 27-year-old daughter Jade.

Jade, from Shotton, was his estranged wife and a mother to their four children.

Working with friend Edwin Duggan, Karen and Paul and Jade’s sister Philippa have been campaigning to suspend the parental responsibility of a parent who kills the other parent.

This is to spare the guardians of the children left behind the ordeal of facing the perpetrator in court each time they want to make a decision about the children, from changing doctors to going on holiday.

And earlier this week, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk in his main speech at the Conservative party conference outlined plans to introduce “Jade’s Law” before Parliament by the end of the year.

Jade's family outside court (Staff) (Image: Staff)Speaking of the day which followed the announcement, Paul told the Leader: "What a mad 24 hours.

"It's just been amazing - but still so tragic. Bittersweet, really.

"I was on my last legs a few months ago, we all were. We couldn't do anymore.

"And then it was suddenly there. It's just unbelievable.

"She's going to be known forever now, and I am elated - but not really. It's very strange.

"I am 90 per cent broken over it. I haven't stopped crying. It's just been too much."

Karen, pictured above speaking outside Mold Crown Court, said: "We're relieved, but it's bittersweet.

"The last few days have been crazy and it's still sinking in.

"The campaigning has been exhausting. We are completely mentally drained but the legacy Jade has left will live on for generations now, with each family she helps.

Jade Ward (Image: UGC)"In the future, the perpetrator isn't going to be hanging around above the heads of the children or the family."

Paul and Karen said what comes next for them will take some thought, but both plan to take a break after such intense campaigning.

Karen said: "We are trying to rest now, but it is time I got counselling.

"We all need it, but when I was campaigning for Jade's law, I had a focus.

"So now I am trying to think of what else I can focus on.

"Maybe now we have to start... not healing, but learning to live as normal as we can without Jade - without being able to pop round there for a cuppa or one of her famous Sunday dinners with her little square potatoes.

"She really was everyone's friend, that's what's so missed about her. Everyone loved her.

Paul at his daughter's grave following the end of the court case (Image: Staff) (Image: Staff)"I am just so honoured I got to be her mum."

Paul said: "What do I do now? Where do I go?

"A rest might do me good, and I might get back into my music again."

Karen added: "Everyone has been absolutely amazing - the community and the people who signed the petitions.

"We have had so many positive and heart-warming messages.

"I'd like to say a massive heartfelt thanks to Edwin, because without him this wouldn't have happened.

"I had no idea how to do it, and Paul didn't know.

"But Edwin's hard work has paid off massively."