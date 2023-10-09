James Brodhurst said he was taken by surprise after finding out he had won an Audi e-tron GT, worth £87,000, plus £20,000 in cash courtesy of online competition firm BOTB.

“I wasn’t expecting this. I couldn’t remember what I’d entered for,” the he told BOTB presenter Christian Williams who video called him to tell him the good news.

“I’ve been playing for years and obviously you always hope one day you will win. To finally do so feels fantastic.

"It made my day.”

The electric car features 523bhp, a top speed of 152mph and a range of 298 miles.

Mr Broadhurst, who used to live in Newport, but currently lives in Spain, said: “I am a big fan of electric cars. They are the future and this one looks really impressive.”

Mr Williams said: “A massive congratulations to James for winning this stunning prize.

“These cars are awesome.

"They drive like a go-kart and are a great piece of technology. They have a lot of horsepower but I am sure James will be able to handle it.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a "dream car" each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.

The company was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £53m-worth of cars so far.