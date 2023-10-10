A MAN has appeared in Newport Magistrates' Court charged with being concerned in an offer to supply cocaine and escaping from lawful custody.

Corey Walker, 31, from Newport was remanded in custody.

The defendant, of Greenfield Road, Rogerstone is accused of committing the alleged offences on September 26.

No pleas were entered.

Walker is due to appear before the crown court on November 3.