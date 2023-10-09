The cost of living support is available through the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

The scheme for 2023 opens next week, on Monday, October 16.

Eligibility and the process of applying for your payment varies depending on whether you live in Wales, England or Scotland.

This is everything you need to know about the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

What is the Warm Home Discount Scheme?





The Warm Home Discount Scheme is a one-off discount on your electricity bill worth £150.

The money is not paid directly to you but is taken off of your energy bills between October 2023 and March 2024.

You may be able to get the discount on your gas bill instead of your electricity bill if your supplier provides you with both and you are eligible.

The discount does not affect your Cold Weather Payment of Winter Fuel Payment.

Who is eligible for Warm Home Discount Scheme?





Last year, eligibility for the Warm Home Discount Scheme varied depending on if you live in Wales or England, or if you live in Scotland.

If you lived in either Wales or England, you qualified for the scheme if you either:

received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit - known as ‘core group 1’

were on a low income and had high energy costs - known as ‘core group 2’

While those living in Scotland were eligible if they either:

received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit - known as the ‘core group’

were on a low income and met their energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme - known as the ‘broader group’

The Warm Home Discount scheme was not available in Northern Ireland.

How to apply for Warm Home Discount Scheme

The Warm Home Discount Scheme for this winter will open on October 16, 2023.

Last year, the process for eligible households depended on how you qualified for the discount.

If you received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit, or were on low income in England and Wales, you were sent a letter between November and January informing you that you were eligible.

Once you received your letter, you were required to confirm your details by the end of February, and the discount was applied to your electricity bill by the end of March.

Those living in Scotland who did not receive the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit were required to apply directly to their electricity supplier.

You had to check if your energy supplier was part of the scheme, prove that you are your partner received means-tested benefits or tax credits, and show that your name or your partner’s name was on the bill.