Work has been underway since late June on the new venture, which will be located on the site of the old Trout Vaults pub on Market Street.

The site has also previously been known as Can Cans and the Birdcage.

The bar was originally set to open to the public this Saturday, October 14.

The new owners also own The Ship and The Goldcroft in Caerleon.The team behind the bar, which will re-open under the new name of the Tickled Trout, announced they are unable to open until Saturday, October 21 at noon, due to “circumstances beyond our control”.

The news was announced on their Facebook page last Saturday morning, October 7.

The full post reads: “Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control we have had to put our opening back to *Saturday 21st October* at 12 noon - we would rather delay the opening and get it spot on, than rush and maybe not get the finish we want - hope you all understand and can’t wait to welcome every one of you.”

The team say the delay is simply due to the “enormous amount of work” that was needed, and they are convinced that the extra week will enable them to get the place the exact way they want it.

The renovation has included new electrics, air conditioning, a specially-designed bar and custom-made kitchen.

The Tickled Trout is promising “an extraordinary experience that tickles your tastebuds like never before”.