Michael Fisher, 43, was reported missing earlier this morning, Monday, October 9.

He was last seen in the Newport area on Tuesday, October 3.

Gwent Police's statement said: "We’re trying to find Michael Fisher, from the Bettws area of Newport, who has been reported as missing.

He may be driving his car, which is a blue Audi Q3.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2300332678, or you can direct message us on social media."

